Analysts Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Repligen reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

Shares of RGEN opened at $274.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.60 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Repligen by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

