Analysts Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to announce sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.93 billion and the highest is $5.06 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.46 billion to $19.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.84. 18,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

