Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.43. Umpqua reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

UMPQ opened at $21.01 on Friday. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 4,131.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 207.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 344,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 232,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,715,000 after purchasing an additional 337,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

