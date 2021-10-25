Analysts Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report sales of $1.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $7.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $6.82 million to $8.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million.
ACRS traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. 8,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.59.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,143,000 after buying an additional 843,380 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 893,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 448,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,400,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.
