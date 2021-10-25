Analysts Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will report $3.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $12.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $13.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.18.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.89. 86,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,517. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $165.38 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.87 and its 200 day moving average is $204.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

