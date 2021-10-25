Analysts Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $312.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report $312.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.60 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $252.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $324.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%.

JJSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.71. The stock had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,752. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.74. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $131.03 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.93%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 10,914.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,336,000 after purchasing an additional 348,485 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after purchasing an additional 168,869 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after buying an additional 99,157 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at about $14,687,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,295,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

