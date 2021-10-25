Analysts Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Announce $1.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $1.86. KB Home posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,019. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at $3,339,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in KB Home by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in KB Home by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after buying an additional 154,533 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

