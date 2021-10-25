Analysts Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 54,853.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $427.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $437.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.42.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

