Analysts Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $313.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post sales of $313.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.80 million and the lowest is $308.84 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,301. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

In other Utz Brands news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $65,423.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,557 shares of company stock worth $3,860,960. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,409,000 after purchasing an additional 122,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,065 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,370,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 248,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 244.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,882 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

