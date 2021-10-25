Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ally Financial Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ally Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $50.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,833. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.