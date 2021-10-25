Analysts Issue Forecasts for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.95. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCBI. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,404,000 after purchasing an additional 104,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after purchasing an additional 72,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,529,000 after acquiring an additional 289,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,165,000 after acquiring an additional 563,915 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

