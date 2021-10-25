Analysts Offer Predictions for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $28.61 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.