Analysts Set Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) PT at $26.17

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several research analysts have commented on BNL shares. Truist Securities downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial downgraded Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BNL traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. 5,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,985. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 56.72. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

