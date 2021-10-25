Analysts Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Target Price at $56.80

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $66.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.