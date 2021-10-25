Analysts Set Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Target Price at $58.00

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DWVYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of DWVYF stock remained flat at $$51.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

