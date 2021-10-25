Analysts Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) PT at $66.77

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,996. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.