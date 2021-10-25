Analysts Set Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Target Price at $22.33

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $134,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTIL stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,752. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $581.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

