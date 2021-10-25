Analyzing Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) and Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Cannae shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Cannae shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dutch Bros and Cannae’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cannae $585.70 million 5.06 $1.79 billion ($0.93) -35.83

Cannae has higher revenue and earnings than Dutch Bros.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Dutch Bros and Cannae, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dutch Bros 0 1 8 0 2.89 Cannae 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dutch Bros presently has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential downside of 23.76%. Cannae has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.06%. Given Cannae’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cannae is more favorable than Dutch Bros.

Profitability

This table compares Dutch Bros and Cannae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A Cannae 88.62% 1.96% 1.62%

Summary

Cannae beats Dutch Bros on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc. engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services. The Restaurant Group segment consists of the operations of O’Charley’s, 99 Restaurants, Legendary Baking Holdings I LLC, and VIBSQ Holdco LLC. The Corporate and Other segment covers the share in the operations of certain controlled portfolio companies and other equity investments. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

