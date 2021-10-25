Analyzing Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) & Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ)

Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Premier Exhibitions and Esports Entertainment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Exhibitions 0 0 0 0 N/A Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 243.15%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than Premier Exhibitions.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Exhibitions and Esports Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group -157.13% -43.68% -29.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Premier Exhibitions and Esports Entertainment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group $16.78 million 7.56 -$26.37 million ($1.18) -4.89

Premier Exhibitions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esports Entertainment Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Premier Exhibitions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Premier Exhibitions has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Esports Entertainment Group beats Premier Exhibitions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Exhibitions

Premier Exhibitions, Inc. together with its subsidiaries is in the business of presenting to the public museum-quality touring exhibitions around the world. As of February 28, 2013, the Company is configured to present three different types of exhibitions, including Stationary, Touring and Total. The Company owns approximately 5,500 Titanic artifacts recovered from the wreck site 2.5 miles below the ocean’s surface. The Company is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Ship, wreck site and all her passengers and crew through educational, historical, scientific and conservation based programs and Exhibitions. As of February 28, 2013 the Company had the ability to present nine concurrent Titanic exhibitions.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Birkirkara, Malta.

