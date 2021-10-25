Ancora Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,083 Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,083 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLBL. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter worth about $97,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter worth about $2,901,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter worth about $484,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter worth about $9,660,000. 34.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBL opened at $9.90 on Monday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

