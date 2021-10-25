Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $95,000 in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKH. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SWK by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SWK during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SWK by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SWK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in SWK by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 751,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 90,472 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKH opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.25. SWK Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $20.49.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 49.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SWK Holdings Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

