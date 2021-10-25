Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth $9,434,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth $7,457,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth $336,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAO opened at $9.97 on Monday. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

