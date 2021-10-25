Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Velocity Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VELO. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000.

VELO stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

