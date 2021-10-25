Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,207,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OP Bancorp by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 82,077 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $781,000.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OPBK opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK).

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.