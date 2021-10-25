Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $44.50 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $47.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

