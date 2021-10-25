Andra AP fonden Buys 5,900 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 52,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Autoliv from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.87.

ALV stock opened at $92.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.84. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.