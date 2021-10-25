Andra AP fonden Increases Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.09% of Regency Centers worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,636. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of REG opened at $70.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.