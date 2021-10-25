Andra AP fonden Invests $10.21 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Unity Software by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 131,405 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on U. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Shares of U stock opened at $143.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.39. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $23,123,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,321,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,281,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,229,065 shares of company stock worth $151,602,803 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.