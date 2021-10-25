Andra AP fonden Sells 4,100 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Andra AP fonden cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL opened at $221.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.39 and a 200-day moving average of $218.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.45.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

