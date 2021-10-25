Andra AP fonden Sells 44,100 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.53.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $49.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

