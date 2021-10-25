Andra AP fonden Sells 600 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.58.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $686.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 817.45, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $692.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $634.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.