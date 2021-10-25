Andrew B. Foster Sells 11,317 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,132.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84.

NASDAQ AMTX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,950. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $627.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aemetis by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 1,322,168 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

