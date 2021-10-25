Antero Midstream (AM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. On average, analysts expect Antero Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of AM stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.