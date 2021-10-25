Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $486.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $486.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ANTM. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $444.36.

ANTM opened at $433.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.41 and its 200 day moving average is $381.38. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $435.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,903 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,580,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after buying an additional 392,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Anthem by 312.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,948,000 after buying an additional 380,915 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

