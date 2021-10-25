Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $486.00 at Morgan Stanley

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $468.00 to $486.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $444.36.

Shares of ANTM opened at $433.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a twelve month low of $269.01 and a twelve month high of $435.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.38.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Anthem by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Anthem by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Anthem by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 140,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,279,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

