AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Reaches $0.96 on Exchanges

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001518 BTC on major exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $29.78 million and approximately $867,970.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.69 or 0.00208762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00102974 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,445 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.