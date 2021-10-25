Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,375.00.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.