Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 334.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.09% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI opened at $23.02 on Monday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $884.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $292,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $424,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,571 shares of company stock valued at $740,562. 26.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Applied Molecular Transport Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.