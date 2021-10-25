Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Angela Fyfe Sells 1,844 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $63,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Angela Fyfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Angela Fyfe sold 2,025 shares of Apria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $75,876.75.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of Apria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $69,869.76.

Shares of NYSE APR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.55. 6,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Apria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $286.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APR shares. started coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APR. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $36,528,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,765,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $33,516,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $28,031,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

