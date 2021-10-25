Ararat Capital Management LP Acquires 209,723 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Ararat Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 82.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 462,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,723 shares during the period. Sonos makes up approximately 7.5% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ararat Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $16,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 9.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,019,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 47.2% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 160,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 40.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after purchasing an additional 171,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at about $408,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,920. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SONO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

