Ararat Capital Management LP Acquires 67,354 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Ararat Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares during the quarter. Laureate Education makes up approximately 4.4% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ararat Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of Laureate Education worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $7.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAUR shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

