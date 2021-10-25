Ararat Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 19,763 PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Ararat Capital Management LP bought a new position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. PetMed Express comprises 0.3% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ararat Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of PetMed Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 3,465.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 49.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $79.31 million for the quarter. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PETS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

