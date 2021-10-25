Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,185,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 123,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,000 shares of company stock worth $41,596,900. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCT. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

