Arion Reaches Market Cap of $56,404.56 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, Arion has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $56,404.56 and $41.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00068798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00070140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00101040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,133.24 or 0.99828435 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.09 or 0.06516406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00021391 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,863,774 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars.

