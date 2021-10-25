Arista Networks (ANET) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arista Networks to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $390.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $200.35 and a 12-month high of $396.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,414 shares of company stock worth $98,582,183. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

