ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Up 35.1% Over Last 7 Days

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $19.18 million and $2.48 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00070485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00071016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00102269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,930.96 or 0.99766099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.54 or 0.06621773 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00021734 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars.

