Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Up 6.5%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.62. 14,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,092,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 8.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

