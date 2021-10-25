Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABG. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $228.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.56. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $230.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,522,000 after purchasing an additional 32,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

