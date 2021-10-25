ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$47.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.98 per share, with a total value of C$318,016.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,300,936 shares in the company, valued at C$1,130,287,984.79.

TSE ACO.X opened at C$40.85 on Friday. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$35.68 and a 12-month high of C$46.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

