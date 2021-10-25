Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,565,000 after acquiring an additional 114,495 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of AUB opened at $36.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.